GTA 6 can now be added to your PS5 wishlist

A new release date and a full-blown trailer for GTA 6 arrived within days of each other and it goes without saying that fans are excited! In fact if they want they have the option of adding the much-awaited game to their PS wishlist right now, even though the game's release is more than a year away!
The PS store features a concept page that lets you wishlist the game even though no pre-order details have been announced yet.
A few days ago Rockstar Games released GTA 6 Trailer 2 along with a massive batch of official screenshots. The trailer footage was captured on a standard PS5, so the upcoming PS5 Pro version is expected to look even better or run the open-world game more smoothly. You can add the game to your wishlist on the webstore via the provided link.
"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," read the official blurb.
The trailer was appreciated for its cinematic visuals showcased. Rockstar has always been known for creating highly detailed open worlds, but this seems to be a step above anything they've done before. It's important to note that the footage was captured on PS5.
GTA 6 was initially announced back in December 2023, and since then, only that single debut trailer has been released. Now, the studio has confirmed that the game's will come out for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026.