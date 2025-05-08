GTA 6 can now be added to your PS5 wishlist

A new release date and a full-blown trailer for GTA 6 arrived within days of each other and it goes without saying that fans are excited! In fact if they want they have the option of adding the much-awaited game to their PS wishlist right now, even though the game's release is more than a year away!

The PS store features a concept page that lets you wishlist the game even though no pre-order details have been announced yet.

GTA 6 hits the PlayStation Store after the release of the second trailer

A few days ago Rockstar Games released GTA 6 Trailer 2 along with a massive batch of official screenshots. The trailer footage was captured on a standard PS5, so the upcoming PS5 Pro version is expected to look even better or run the open-world game more smoothly. You can add the game to your wishlist on the webstore via the provided link.