GTA 6: Why do fans think May 15 is crucial for Rockstar Games

Currently, the release window for GTA 6 is set for fall 2025, though this is not officially confirmed. Unverified reports and increasing online speculation suggest that the launch might be pushed to 2026 due to Rockstar's lack of follow-up communication.

Gaming communities, particularly on platforms like Reddit, are actively analyzing any hints or leaks. A known leaker, who goes by the name Detective Seeds, has suggested that the second trailer could be released before the end of May. If this turns out to be true, it could initiate a marketing campaign that ramps up shortly after the earnings report.

The ongoing silence from Rockstar has sparked both excitement and apprehension among fans. While many are hoping for a late 2025 release, the lack of updates has prompted some to prepare for potential delays. The May 15 event is viewed as a crucial moment for Take-Two to either confirm the current timeline or adjust expectations for what has become one of the most anticipated titles in gaming.