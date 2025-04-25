GTA 6: Why do fans think May 15 is crucial for Rockstar Games

After GTA 6 surprised fans with a sneak peak in YouTube's birthday video, reports have emerged that claim that the full trailer of GTA 6 is on the verge of release. Rockstar Games, known for its secrecy, has remained quiet since the release of the first trailer for GTA 6 on December 4, 2023. That trailer provided a peek into the next instalment of the popular franchise, and it's possible that it will be released as part of the company's Q4 call.
Take-Two's earnings call is scheduled for May 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET, and it will be available on the company's investor relations website. Industry analysts believe this event could finally break the long silence and provide insight into the game's development, possibly including information about a second trailer and its scheduled launch. Leaks suggest GTA 6 might launch on September 17, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Currently, the release window for GTA 6 is set for fall 2025, though this is not officially confirmed. Unverified reports and increasing online speculation suggest that the launch might be pushed to 2026 due to Rockstar's lack of follow-up communication.
Gaming communities, particularly on platforms like Reddit, are actively analyzing any hints or leaks. A known leaker, who goes by the name Detective Seeds, has suggested that the second trailer could be released before the end of May. If this turns out to be true, it could initiate a marketing campaign that ramps up shortly after the earnings report.
The ongoing silence from Rockstar has sparked both excitement and apprehension among fans. While many are hoping for a late 2025 release, the lack of updates has prompted some to prepare for potential delays. The May 15 event is viewed as a crucial moment for Take-Two to either confirm the current timeline or adjust expectations for what has become one of the most anticipated titles in gaming.
With GTA 6 seen as a landmark release for this gaming generation, any new information whether it's a trailer, gameplay details, or an updated release schedule would likely create significant buzz online and influence discussions about the game for an extended period.
YouTube's birthday video, which lasts just over a minute, includes a brief excerpt of Grand Theft Auto VI at the 52-second mark. This segment features Lucia, one of the game's main characters, sitting in a car's passenger seat while holding a stack of cash. This clip is sourced directly from the official trailer released in December 2023 and is one of the most recognisable moments from that trailer.
Although the clip is merely a second long, its inclusion in YouTube's celebratory video carries significant weight. Rockstar Games is renowned for being selective about the content it promotes, so featuring this scene suggests a deliberate acknowledgement from either YouTube or Rockstar of one of gaming's most anticipated upcoming releases.