GTA VI: Rockstar Games reportedly launching age checks; UK roll-out expected first

A known gaming insider shared that Grand Theft Auto Online may soon start age verification checks for GTA Online, starting with players in the UK. This development comes in the wake of UK's Online Safety Act which came into effect on July 25, 2025.
Industry leaks suggest that Rockstar Games will start with a phased rollout of this feature first, ensuring its alignment with UK's Safety Act's primary intention of safeguarding minors from accessing inappropriate and harmful online content.
There are speculations that the move could impact in-game features like phone messages, chats and Snapmatic photo sharing.
In fact, before GTA's reported initiative, other platforms like Xbox, YouTube, Discord and Reddit have already implemented or are in the process of testing age verification measures.
However, many are worried that these measures may compromise data privacy which could be used to feed AI-based age estimation systems. There has already been a rise in VPN usage since the UK Act's enforcement.
GTA 6 will reportedly follow two central characters, Lucia and Jason, who are inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. The story focuses on their rise through the criminal underworld in Vice City. Lucia marks the first playable female lead in a mainline GTA game.
Other leaks suggest that GTA 6's world is set in Leonida, a fictional state in Florida, which includes Vice city. There may also be a live-service map expansion to may let Rockstar Games add new cities and islands over time.
It may also have other realistic features like a 6-star wanted level and even weight changes based on character habits.
Over 700 buildings are open to players for entering, including gas stations, pawn shops, malls and bars, reports suggest. The game will be as realistic as could be so far!
