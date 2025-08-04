GTA VI: Rockstar Games reportedly launching age checks; UK roll-out expected first

A known gaming insider shared that Grand Theft Auto Online may soon start age verification checks for GTA Online, starting with players in the UK. This development comes in the wake of UK's Online Safety Act which came into effect on July 25, 2025.

Rockstar Games may soon start age verification checks for GTA Online

Industry leaks suggest that Rockstar Games will start with a phased rollout of this feature first, ensuring its alignment with UK's Safety Act's primary intention of safeguarding minors from accessing inappropriate and harmful online content.

There are speculations that the move could impact in-game features like phone messages, chats and Snapmatic photo sharing.

In fact, before GTA's reported initiative, other platforms like Xbox, YouTube, Discord and Reddit have already implemented or are in the process of testing age verification measures.

However, many are worried that these measures may compromise data privacy which could be used to feed AI-based age estimation systems. There has already been a rise in VPN usage since the UK Act's enforcement.