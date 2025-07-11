Travis Scott teases possible GTA 6 collab in new track

Travis Scott has fans buzzing after his latest music video for 2000 Excursion appeared to drop a possible hint about Grand Theft Auto VI. At the 3:56 mark, a sleek car is shown with a license plate that reads “GTA6 VI6.” Naturally, this small detail has sent the internet into speculation mode. Is this an actual tease of Scott’s involvement in the game, or simply a clever Easter egg?
Given Rockstar Games’ notoriously tight grip on anything related to the GTA franchise, an official collaboration reveal through an artist's video feels unlikely at least not without Rockstar’s green light. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming. Theories range from Travis Scott voicing a character in the game, to contributing a track to the in-game radio, or even hosting a radio station himself, a role other celebrities have taken on in previous titles. Some fans, meanwhile, are taking the “VI6” plate humorously, claiming Scott is already hyped for GTA 12.
This wouldn’t be Scott’s first venture into gaming. In 2020, he staged an explosive virtual concert inside Fortnite, drawing millions of viewers and proving that music and gaming can blend seamlessly. The speculation only intensifies when you consider that other musicians are confirmed to be involved in GTA 6. T-Pain recently revealed he’s contributing to the game and was asked by Rockstar to step away from NoPixel, a popular GTA V roleplay server, further suggesting the studio’s efforts to manage its image ahead of the new title.
Rockstar, of course, is no stranger to fan theories, and the lead-up to GTA 6 has become a conspiracy-filled spectacle. One former developer even admitted that the wild speculation is a source of entertainment for the team. While there’s no official confirmation about Travis Scott’s role in GTA 6, this potential crossover has only fueled anticipation.