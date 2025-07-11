Travis Scott teases possible GTA 6 collab in new track

Given Rockstar Games’ notoriously tight grip on anything related to the GTA franchise, an official collaboration reveal through an artist's video feels unlikely at least not without Rockstar’s green light. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming. Theories range from Travis Scott voicing a character in the game, to contributing a track to the in-game radio, or even hosting a radio station himself, a role other celebrities have taken on in previous titles. Some fans, meanwhile, are taking the “VI6” plate humorously, claiming Scott is already hyped for GTA 12.

This wouldn’t be Scott’s first venture into gaming. In 2020, he staged an explosive virtual concert inside Fortnite, drawing millions of viewers and proving that music and gaming can blend seamlessly. The speculation only intensifies when you consider that other musicians are confirmed to be involved in GTA 6. T-Pain recently revealed he’s contributing to the game and was asked by Rockstar to step away from NoPixel, a popular GTA V roleplay server, further suggesting the studio’s efforts to manage its image ahead of the new title.