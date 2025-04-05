Travis Scott to make exclusive WrestleMania 41 Appearance amid current WWE feud: Reports
After his surprise cameo at Elimination Chamber and accidental harm to Cody Rhodes, rapper Travis Scott is not done with the squared circle, as it were. As reported by a longtime insider, Travis Scott is to appear at WrestleMania 41, where he can further build on his on-again, off-again storybook alliance with The Rock and John Cena.
Travis Scott's elimination chamber controversy
Last month's Elimination Chamber saw Travis Scott make a surprise cameo in the main event segment, joining Cena and The Rock in a brutal assault on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. In the heat of the moment, Travis punched Cody—reportedly leaving him with a black eye and ruptured eardrum. While the injury caused outrage among fans and speculation that WWE would distance itself from Travis, the company appears to be doubling down on the celebrity crossover.
WrestleMania 41 creative plans
While WWE has not formally confirmed Travis Scott's role, multiple sources report that he still attends creative meetings. He may be involved in the Undisputed Championship match between Cody and Cena—either as an enforcer and tag team partner for the heel faction of Cena and The Rock.
Cody Rhodes responds
Now medically cleared, Cody Rhodes recently spoke about the attack, threatening in a promo that "a receipt is coming." The comment suggests Travis Scott might be in for a huge WrestleMania showdown and even potential in-ring competition.
Fan reaction remains mixed
Travis Scott's arrival has elicited mixed reactions. Some praise WWE's foray into the hip-hop world, while others raise concerns about safety and PR. However, with names like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, WWE seems to be on the lookout to introduce mainstream personalities into large angles—Scott included.