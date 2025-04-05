Travis Scott to make exclusive WrestleMania 41 Appearance amid current WWE feud: Reports

Last month's Elimination Chamber saw Travis Scott make a surprise cameo in the main event segment, joining Cena and The Rock in a brutal assault on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. In the heat of the moment, Travis punched Cody—reportedly leaving him with a black eye and ruptured eardrum. While the injury caused outrage among fans and speculation that WWE would distance itself from Travis, the company appears to be doubling down on the celebrity crossover.