Top 5 Indian WWE superstars who made wrestling history

Debut: WWE (then WWF), 1981

Notable For: Early ambassador for Indian representation in wrestling

Before WWE was a global juggernaut, there was Gama Singh—a pioneering figure in Indo-Canadian wrestling. Debuting in the 1970s and joining WWF in the early '80s, Singh was part of WWE's overseas tours during Vince McMahon's early expansion era.

Though never a marquee name in WWE, Singh was instrumental in representing Indian wrestling on an international scale. Fun fact: he’s also Jinder Mahal’s uncle.