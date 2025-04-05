Top 5 Indian WWE superstars who made wrestling history

India’s love for wrestling runs deep—rooted in traditional kushti and spanning centuries of grappling glory. But when it comes to the global spectacle of WWE, a handful of Indian wrestlers have punched above their weight, turning raw strength into stardom. These performers not only represented India but redefined what it meant to be a wrestling superstar on the world stage.
Debut: WWE (then WWF), 1981
Notable For: Early ambassador for Indian representation in wrestling
Before WWE was a global juggernaut, there was Gama Singh—a pioneering figure in Indo-Canadian wrestling. Debuting in the 1970s and joining WWF in the early '80s, Singh was part of WWE's overseas tours during Vince McMahon's early expansion era.
Though never a marquee name in WWE, Singh was instrumental in representing Indian wrestling on an international scale. Fun fact: he’s also Jinder Mahal’s uncle.
Debut: SmackDown, April 7, 2006
Championships: WWE World Heavyweight Champion (2007)
Towering at over 7 feet, The Great Khali remains WWE’s most iconic Indian export. His monstrous debut, interrupting a match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry, made one thing clear—Khali was no gentle giant. Within a year, he clinched the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, becoming the first Indian to hold a major WWE title.
While his reign was more thunder than substance (even fans called it lacklustre), Khali’s intimidating presence made him a household name in India and a global drawcard. Post-WWE, he branched into Bollywood and Hollywood, further amplifying his celebrity.
Debut: SmackDown, April 29, 2011
Championships: WWE Champion (2017), United States Champion
Born in Canada but proud of his Punjabi roots, Jinder Mahal’s rise wasn’t instant—but it was explosive. After a lukewarm start in 3MB (a gimmicky trio with Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre), Mahal made a stunning comeback in 2017 by winning the WWE Championship, becoming the second Indian-origin wrestler to do so.
His title reign saw him go toe-to-toe with legends like Randy Orton and Seth Rollins. Mahal also appeared at WrestleMania 30 and briefly held the United States Championship.
Debut: WWE, 2016
Championships: WWE 24/7 Championship (multiple reigns)
Known for their dramatic flair and acrobatic antics, the Singh Brothers were the loyal sidekicks who added chaos to Jinder Mahal’s championship reign. This dynamic duo played the perfect heels—interfering in matches, causing distractions, and taking punishing bumps that won the crowd’s grudging respect.
Their time on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT saw them face some of WWE’s top tag teams. Despite not holding major tag team titles, their impact was felt—especially during Mahal’s rise.
Debut: Worlds Collide Battle, 2019
Current Brand: WWE Raw
Known in the ring as Sanga, Saurav Gurjar brought power and personality to WWE's NXT brand before making the leap to Raw in 2023. The former TV actor and Mahabharat star signed with WWE in 2018, and quickly established himself as a dominant force.
Partnering with Veer Mahaan, Sanga debuted on Raw in a tag team match and has since built a name in both the NXT Championship and North American Championship circuits. With a blend of Bollywood charisma and brute strength, Sanga is one to watch.