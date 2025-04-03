Global Sports announces the second season of the Global Sports Pro and Challenger Pickleball League

Global Sports has revealed that the much-anticipated return of the Global Sports Pro & Challenger Pickleball League in response to the overwhelming success of its first season. Registration for season two launched on April 1st, 2025.

Details about Global Sports Pro & Challenger Pickleball League

Scheduled to be held between December 16 and 23, the league hopes to cement its status as a top-notch event in India's fast-evolving pickleball community. With a big prize purse of $6,2500 for Pro teams and $1,2500 for Challenger teams, the league is committed to developing talent and giving players a competitive stage.

The team selection will consist of an auction in July or August 2025 shortlisting 75 Pro and 75 Challenger players. Out of these 50 Pro and 50 Challenger players will be selected into teams consisting of five members. Adding to the thrill, the league will also come up with a Grand Slam of Pickleball further boosting the sport's appeal in India.

Shashank Khaitan, partner at Global Sports, underlined the league's ability to create a healthy pickleball ecosystem. He underscored the chance for Indian players to find recognition on a global scale. Global Sports plans to develop the sport and provide scope for existing and emerging talent.

Global Sports a top sports management company is spearheading the pickleball revolution in India. Established by Hemal Jain and co-founded by Niraj Jain, Divyesh Jain and Suresh Bhansali the company has also on-boarded filmmaker Shashank Khaitan as a partner and Yuvi Ruia for strategic direction. Karan Johar is the brand ambassador fusing pickleball with lifestyle and culture. The league is set to bring an electrifying edition with best athletes and avid fans.