This global manufacturer of in-car entertainment (ICE) will start local production soon

Pioneer Corporation has announced that it will begin manufacturing in-car products in India in 2026. Following the establishment of an R&D center in the country in 2023, this strategic initiative will further enhance the Pioneer Group’s presence and position in India, where the automotive industry has been enjoying outstanding growth annually. Under the corporate vision of “Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences,” Pioneer has been stepping up its efforts to transform itself into a solutions company. Furthermore, the company has been taking steps toward becoming a major player in the global arena, including bringing in executives and industry veterans from outside and establishing R&D facilities in India and Germany.

Pioneer considers India as one of its high-priority markets outside Japan. The start of local production of in-car products, in collaboration with local contractors, will enable the company to establish an end-to-end value chain in the country, ranging from B2B sales and R&D to manufacturing and post-delivery support. This will give the company an excellent opportunity to bolster business with Indian automakers. In particular, the company will be able to serve them better by becoming more flexible in accommodating local needs into product design and manufacturing, substantially reducing delivery lead time, and providing after-sale service support promptly when needed. Local production is scheduled to start with Display Audio products for automakers, and the company will consider expanding the scope of production to include a broader range of in-car products, both for factory installation and for retail channels.

Starting local production in India is perfectly in line with the “Make in India” initiative launched and promoted by the Indian government to drive domestic manufacturing, and is also part of Pioneer’s strategy to deliver enhanced mobility experiences to drivers and passengers around the world.