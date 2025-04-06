Travis Scott's Indian tour: Lakhs in virtual queues, 2nd Delhi show and more

American rap superstar Travis Scott is bringing his high-octane Circus Maximus World Tour to India — and fans are losing it. Famous for revolutionising modern hip-hop with his psychedelic genre of music and electric live performances, the Houston-based musician is about to make his debut in India. Originally booked as a single-night event on October 18, 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, the huge response led to addition of two additional shows.
After virtual queues crossed 2–3 lakh users, fans flooded social media with memes comparing it to JEE exam rankings. Due to the mayhem and huge demand, a second Delhi show on October 19 was added — and now, a new venue has been announced :Mumbai.
Though details about the Mumbai stop are yet to be revealed, the news itself has already caused quite a buzz among fans. The news certainly places India on the global music map.
- Dates: October 18 & 19, 2025 (New Delhi); Mumbai date TBA
- Location (Delhi): Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
- Reservation System: [BookMyShow](https://in.bookmyshow.com)
- Waiting Room Opened on April 5 at 1:00 PM IST
- Price Range: INR 3,500 to INR 30,000
This isn’t just another concert — it’s a visual and sonic experience. Travis's concerts live are renowned for being theatrical, with breathtaking production, laser projections, and a crowd that has a mosh pit-like environment. Previous tours have featured surprise guest performances, with the most notable being Kanye West, who performed with him in Orlando.
Expect the full-on, head-dunker immersion in super hits like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, FE!N, and Antidote. Fans say it’s like stepping into the chaotic, creative world of Travis’s mind.
Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone's recent concerts in India are a sign of a stunning reversal; Travis Scott's first-ever concert is a sign of India becoming a major hub for the world's largest artistes.