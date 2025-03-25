Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour comes to India, marking his debut in the country

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott is set to make his India debut with the Circus Maximus World Tour, performing at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18, 2025. This event marks a significant milestone, introducing Scott's dynamic stage presence to his Indian fanbase.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour

The Circus Maximus World Tour supports Scott's fourth studio album, Utopia. The tour, which began in 2023, has seen Scott perform across North America and Europe, with plans to extend to Asia and Africa in 2025. The New Delhi concert is part of this international expansion, offering Indian fans a chance to experience his high-energy performances live.