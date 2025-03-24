China’s punk scene evolves, drawing a new wave of fans

In early 2025, Hangzhou's Nine Club pulsed with energy as the Unite Punk Music Festival drew several hundred enthusiasts. The crowd, a mix of spiky mohawks, metal-studded jackets, and clean-cut college students, united under the rebellious banner of punk rock. As the music roared, fans engaged in slam-dancing and stage-diving, embodying the raw essence of the genre.
The evolution of China's punk scene
Punk rock's global explosion in the 1970s, led by bands like the Ramones and the Sex Pistols, found its way to China in the late 1990s. Influential groups such as SMZB, Brain Failure, and Queen Sea Big Shark ignited a subculture where mohawks and leather jackets became symbols of youthful defiance. However, as trends shifted, many young Chinese began gravitating towards hip-hop, rap, and underground techno raves.
A dedicated subculture persists
Despite its diminished mainstream appeal, punk rock maintains a dedicated following in China. New bands are emerging, exploring sub-genres like skateboard punk, new school, and hardcore. Liu Fei, owner of Beijing's School Bar, notes that while the scene's enthusiasm has waned since its early 2000s revival, the spirit remains. Modern lyrics often delve into themes of depression and apathy, reflecting the "sang" culture prevalent among today's youth.
Navigating challenges in a censored landscape
China's tightly regulated entertainment industry imposes restrictions on lyrics and subcultural portrayals. Yet, punk rock adapts and survives within these confines. Zedd, a mechanical engineering student by day and guitarist for System Chaos by night, emphasizes the genre's role as an outlet for relieving societal pressures and negativity.