Chris Evans gets a thong from Robert Downey Jr at Oscars 2026

During their nominee introduction, Chris expressed his disappointment at the fact that Robert did not get him any gift in honour of Avengers' 14th anniversary. Chris said that he had given a thoughtful gift: a copy of their movie's screenplay which had been signed by the entire cast and crew.

To save face, Robert proceeded to give his valet parking ticket to Chris but took back his gift immediately saying that he needed it. The presenters then went ahead with the award ceremony and Paul Thomas Anderson took home the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another.

Chris returned to the stage and looked for Robert who was not present. He went ahead with the next award, when Robert came running and said, "I was just joshing! Of course I got you something."

The Oscar winner took out a shiny silver thong as the audience burst into laughter. Robert added, "I got you the official Tanning Chatum thong from Magic Mike. Sequinned, it's got like a mirrorball effect. Light usage".

Chris, who was staring astonishingly, said, "I have no words." Channing Tatum, who was present in the audience, shouted, "Hey, I'm gonna need that back though!". Surprised, Robert asked why and the actor replied, "I've gotta work later, what are you talking about".

The presenting duo moved on with their job and awarded the Best Original Screenplay which went to Ryan Coogler for Sinners, which was the first prize of the night for the movie.