2026 Oscar gift bags: Luxury trips, cosmetic procedures and a pre-nup?

An awesome selection of gifts will be included in the 98th Academy Awards night's goodie bags, from luxurious items to vacations. Each nominee will be able to open their goodie bag, regardless of whether that nominee receives an award. It is important to note that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not provide the bags themselves; they only distribute the goodie bags to the nominees. Los Angeles-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets puts together the 2026 Oscar gift bags.

Inside the Oscar gift bags: Travel, beauty, procedures and luxury perks

Travel and luxury experiences

One of the most luxury travel experiences includes a trip to stay at the Essence of Dreams, a $9 million private luxury villa (with a private chef, concierge service, and driver) located in Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica. Other gifts include an opulent Arctic villa at Hideout Villas in Finland. In addition, nominees also get wellness focused trips, including Golden Door's 7-Day Wellness Retreat in Southern California, and Santani, a Michelin starred resort in Sri Lanka for their 10-Day Wellness Reset.