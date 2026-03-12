2026 Oscar gift bags: Luxury trips, cosmetic procedures and a pre-nup?

An awesome selection of gifts will be included in the 98th Academy Awards night's goodie bags, from luxurious items to vacations. Each nominee will be able to open their goodie bag, regardless of whether that nominee receives an award. It is important to note that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not provide the bags themselves; they only distribute the goodie bags to the nominees. Los Angeles-based marketing agency Distinctive Assets puts together the 2026 Oscar gift bags.
One of the most luxury travel experiences includes a trip to stay at the Essence of Dreams, a $9 million private luxury villa (with a private chef, concierge service, and driver) located in Playa Hermosa, Costa Rica. Other gifts include an opulent Arctic villa at Hideout Villas in Finland. In addition, nominees also get wellness focused trips, including Golden Door's 7-Day Wellness Retreat in Southern California, and Santani, a Michelin starred resort in Sri Lanka for their 10-Day Wellness Reset.
Nominees can look forward to high-end products being present within their 2026 Oscar gift bags. Included in these extravagant gifts will be a Facial Treatment (Sculpt & Lift) by Danucera and luxury skincare products. Additionally, Glow Recipe is providing their now-famous Watermelon Glow Toner and new Korean toner pads along with the three-piece luxury Swiss skincare set from INSTYTUTUM, Supergoop!'s Invisible Sunscreen Primer SPF, and $400 credit for either facial treatments or massages from the DESUAR Spa.
Cosmetics and professional services make up some of the most Oscar gift bags. ArtLipo is providing a liposuction body sculpting procedure from Dr. Thomas Su. Beverly Hills Dental Arts is offering consultation for a smile makeover and teeth whitening. New York area physician Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich will perform a facial rejuvenation procedure with a value of $25,000. Additionally, a custom prenuptial agreement created by celebrity divorce lawyer James Sexton through Trusted Prenup is also among these service-related gifts.
The Oscar gift bags are filled with a selection of gourmet treats and drink items: luxury tea tastings from Tea Forté, dark chocolate pretzel treats coated in edible gold crystal from Posh Pretzels, dark chocolate coconut almond bites from SkinnyDipped, and white chocolate or dark chocolate-encased freeze-dried fruit from TrüFrü. Other products included in the gift bag are cannabis-related products, such as BeBoe luxury cannabis gift sets, THC drink packets and CBD drink packets from Cann Social Tonics, high potency cannabis product from RHYTHM, and alcohol-less margarita drink mix from Señorita.
The Oscar gift bags also include lifestyle items such as: kabuki-style Japanese suitcases from Asia Luggage, body-friendly gear from HUHA, & design help from CBespoke. Additionally, the gift bags also contain: a gold-plated cryptocurrency wallet made by Ballet, a limited edition ‘movie star’ fountain pen created by BENU, entrepreneur Mitch Gould's memoir The Blonde, the Ferrari, and the Kwan, and an exclusive portrait photography session at LIGHT MVMNT STUDIO with a small digital camera.