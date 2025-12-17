Vietnam's new luxury train offers slow-travel showcasing the country's soul

In a standard Vietnam itinerary, you are constantly moving: checking into a hotel in Hanoi, flying to Hue, taking a car to Hoi An, then another flight to Ho Chi Minh City. On the SJourney, you unpack once in your private suite and wake up in a new province every morning. Vietnam's new ultra-luxury rail travel blends 1930s Indochine aesthetics with modern high-end amenities and here are all the reasons to journey on it!
SJourney marks a significant shift in Vietnam’s tourism strategy, moving toward slow travel and sustainable luxury. By repurposing the historic North-South railway — cited as one of the most scenic in the world — it offers a way to see the country's soul without the stress of airports or traffic.
Unlike standard Vietnamese trains that prioritize speed, SJourney travels at a leisurely 40 km/h to allow passengers to fully absorb the coastal and mountain scenery such as vibrant green rice paddies, hidden lagoons, and rural villages that haven't changed in decades. The train consists of 13 carriages, including 10 sleeper carriages and 2 bistro/dining cars, accommodating a maximum of only 60 passengers for an intimate atmosphere.
Curated experience
The flagship route is an 8-day, 7-night cross-country journey between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, though shorter regional segments are also available. Private luxury cabins with ensuite bathrooms and 5-star bedding. Three gourmet meals daily (Vietnamese-International fusion) and unlimited house beverages (wine, beer, coffee). Some packages include a complimentary spa treatment or access to a dedicated spa carriage.
Instead of a generic city tour, you might find yourself having an al fresco dinner on a historic station platform or visiting a remote craft village where the artisans only open their doors for the train's small group of 60 guests. The train itself is a cultural hub, featuring cooking classes with master chefs and traditional musical performances in the Bistro Car while you cruise through the countryside.
Travel checklist
Because the train operates as a land cruise, it travels mostly at night, allowing you to wake up in a new destination each morning for a full day of curated off-train excursions. Highlights include, a welcome dinner while crossing the historic Long Bien Bridge as the city lights fade, exploring the UNESCO-listed Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex and hand-paddled sampan boat ride through limestone caves and a visit to Hoa Lu.
Journey into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a boat trip on the Son River to enter Phong Nha Cave, A Vespa or Cyclo tour of the Imperial Citadel, Hai Van Pass (Ocean Cloud Pass) at dawn, Hoi An Ancient Town by Jeep, visiting local pottery villages and walking through the lantern-lit streets of the UNESCO heritage site. Lastly, there is Mang Lang Church and a cable car up Ta Cu Mountain.
