Vietnam's new luxury train offers slow-travel showcasing the country's soul

SJourney marks a significant shift in Vietnam’s tourism strategy, moving toward slow travel and sustainable luxury. By repurposing the historic North-South railway — cited as one of the most scenic in the world — it offers a way to see the country's soul without the stress of airports or traffic.

Unlike standard Vietnamese trains that prioritize speed, SJourney travels at a leisurely 40 km/h to allow passengers to fully absorb the coastal and mountain scenery such as vibrant green rice paddies, hidden lagoons, and rural villages that haven't changed in decades. The train consists of 13 carriages, including 10 sleeper carriages and 2 bistro/dining cars, accommodating a maximum of only 60 passengers for an intimate atmosphere.