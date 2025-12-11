5 train journeys that define a perfect Christmas getaway this Winter

As the mercury drops and the festive season approaches, the most discerning travellers are looking beyond crowded airports to embrace a more graceful, nostalgic mode of transport. The Christmas train journey — a seamless blend of dazzling winter scenery, gourmet dining and pure holiday spirit — has become the ultimate luxury escape. From the pursuit of meeting Santa in the Arctic Circle to sipping the decadence of hot cocoa on the go, here are five railway adventures that offer a memorable festive holiday.