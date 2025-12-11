5 train journeys that define a perfect Christmas getaway this Winter

As the mercury drops and the festive season approaches, the most discerning travellers are looking beyond crowded airports to embrace a more graceful, nostalgic mode of transport. The Christmas train journey — a seamless blend of dazzling winter scenery, gourmet dining and pure holiday spirit — has become the ultimate luxury escape. From the pursuit of meeting Santa in the Arctic Circle to sipping the decadence of hot cocoa on the go, here are five railway adventures that offer a memorable festive holiday.
The UK-based Belmond British Pullman offers a series of elegant day excursions from London Victoria. In the run-up to Christmas, the train hosts lavish events such as the Christmas Lunch or journeys to famous Yuletide markets in cities like Bath or Lincoln. Passengers are treated to multi-course, seasonally inspired fine dining, complete with wine, champagne and live entertainment — all within the beautifully restored 1920s carriages. In the winter, it specifically runs festive day trips, including special routes to Christmas markets like those in Oxford or Winchester.
Based on the beloved children’s tale, the licensed Polar Express Train Rides transform historic railway lines across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, into a literal journey to the North Pole. Guests are encouraged to wear pyjamas for the fully immersive, theatrical experience, featuring hot chocolate, storytelling and carols before the grand finalé: a meeting with Santa Claus and the ceremonial presentation of the very first gift of Christmas, a silver bell.
Perfect for families and those chasing the magic of a white Christmas, the Santa Claus Express is the definitive choice for those wishing to visit Finland. This overnight train departs from Helsinki, chugging northward through the frost-laden Finnish wilderness until it crosses the Arctic Circle and arrives directly at Rovaniemi, the official home of Santa Claus. Passengers can reserve private sleeper cabins, some even boasting private en-suite showers, waking up to the quiet beauty of Lapland.
This European train remains the unquestioned pinnacle of luxury rail travel. This is not simply a journey, but a moving work of art where the 1920s glamour of its vintage carriages — all polished marquetry, plush velvet and antique fittings — comes alive. While the train’s classic route links London and Venice, it often operates special winter and New Year’s itineraries to enchanting cities like Vienna or Budapest, complete with black-tie dinners, an endless flow of champagne and midnight revelry in the famous Bar Car 3674.
California, USA’s popular tourist activity offers a distinctively American take on the holiday rail trip where the Napa Valley Wine Train trades snow for vineyards. Its seasonal schedule includes the family-friendly Santa Train Jolly Journeys —a three-hour trip with Santa, cookies and hot cocoa — alongside the adult-oriented Gourmet Holiday Express. The latter option pairs the holiday vibe with the region’s famed culinary excellence, offering a unique, upscale way to toast the season through the iconic California wine country as part of their festive offerings.
