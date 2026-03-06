Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced as presenter for Oscars 2026

The other names in the group of Hollywood stalwarts who will take the stage during the event, include Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, marking a highly-awaited reunion for fans of the Iron Man franchise. Priyanka’s announcement comes shortly after her recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards. The actress here walked the red carpet and presented an award alongside K-pop star Lisa. Priyanka had earlier presented an award at the ceremony, further strengthening her presence at major Hollywood and other global events.

Talking about the actress on the professional front, while she is busy as a bee with her international commitments, she is also been traveling to India often for her commitments here.

Priyanka will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. The actress reportedly will be essaying a powerpack role in the movie.

Recently, the filmmaker lauded Priyanka’s acting skills and stated that she can be vulnerable at one moment, ferociously strong the next, further calling her one of the rare actors who can seamlessly shift between vulnerability and fierce strength on screen.