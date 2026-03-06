Did Yami Gautam really diss Kriti Sanon?

As the ‘like’ on the controversial reel started trending on digital forums like Reddit, Yami took to X to clarify her stance and shut down rumours of a professional rivalry. She explained that the interaction was entirely unintentional, attributing it to the sheer volume of tags she receives daily.

"It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor," Yami said. "We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."

The actress was also vocal about her stance on distancing herself from the "cheap PR tactics." She emphasised that she had always believed in letting her work do the talking. Yami also mentioned that she does not have a PR team, which is the reason for her always being vocal about her indifferent attitude towards entertainment awards.