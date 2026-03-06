Did Yami Gautam really diss Kriti Sanon?

In the fast-paced digital world, it seems that a single action, like a single press on a screen, is capable of creating a whirlwind of controversy. Bollywood actress Yami Gautam was the center of digital discussion after eagle-eyed fans spotted a post on the actress's account, in which she had ‘liked’ a controversial Instagram reel. The controversial reel appeared to mock actress Kriti Sanon after she was honored with the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards.
The controversial reel was a combination of a clip of Kriti celebrating her Best Actress win at the Zee Cine Awards for the movie Tere Ishk Mein and a clip of actress Yami Gautam giving an interview about awards and how they are perceived. In the clip, actress Gautam had explained that she had stopped seeking validation through awards, stating, "An award does not define the quality of the actor." However, the reel ended with the question, "Is it fair?", implying that actress Gautam was perhaps more deserving of the Best Actress award, considering the critical acclaim she had achieved in the movie Haq.
As the ‘like’ on the controversial reel started trending on digital forums like Reddit, Yami took to X to clarify her stance and shut down rumours of a professional rivalry. She explained that the interaction was entirely unintentional, attributing it to the sheer volume of tags she receives daily.
"It has come to my notice that I apparently 'liked' a reel that is condescending toward another actor," Yami said. "We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn't true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally."
The actress was also vocal about her stance on distancing herself from the "cheap PR tactics." She emphasised that she had always believed in letting her work do the talking. Yami also mentioned that she does not have a PR team, which is the reason for her always being vocal about her indifferent attitude towards entertainment awards.