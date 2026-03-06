Mangli fuses folk and modern beats for an electrifying Hyderabad show
Before the awards, the viral hits and the packed auditoriums came, Mangli was a voice shaped by the rhythms of Telangana’s soil — carrying the dialects, the traditions and the stories of her childhood in her music. In 2017, she began consciously working on Telugu folk music, blending its rawness with contemporary sonic production. Today, her songs travel from village festivals to cinema halls, from devotional stages to youth playlists.
As she gears up for a high-energy performance in town, Mangli talks to Indulge about how she is grounded in her roots, yet constantly evolving.
Excerpts:
Your voice has become synonymous with upbeat folk hits and emotionally rooted songs. How do you keep that balance?
I stay connected to my culture by carrying the sounds and stories I grew up with in every song. While I love evolving and experimenting with new styles, that deep emotional connection to my folk roots is always at the heart of my music.
You’ve sung across multiple languages. How has singing in different languages shaped you as an artiste?
Singing in so many languages has been a beautiful learning experience. Every language has its own motion, rhythm and cultural depth. It has helped me grow emotionally and technically, understanding how music transcends borders.
What can audiences expect from your upcoming live performance in town?
Fans can expect a high-energy, immersive experience — lots of powerful beats and interactive fun. Live performances allow me to feed off the crowd’s energy, improvise and make each song feel fresh and personal. In the studio, it’s about perfection and detail; on stage, it’s about connection and celebration.
Why do you think audiences are reconnecting with folk music so deeply?
Folk carries identity, nostalgia and authenticity — something that people crave in today’s fast-paced world. It reminds us of festivals, traditions and shared memories, while modern production presents it in an exciting and youthful way.
How do you choose projects that align with your vocal and sonic identity?
I look for honesty. If a song has meaningful lyrics and emotional depth, and if my voice can add authenticity and soul, I feel drawn to that project.
Was there a defining moment when you felt you truly belonged?
I can’t name one particular moment because there were many. However, when I first saw a massive crowd singing my songs back to me with the same emotions I felt while recording it, I knew music wasn’t just my profession — It was my purpose.
What’s next?
I’m excited to explore more music blending folk with fresh sounds, collaborate across languages and genres, and take our culture to bigger platforms. There are also special devotional projects close to my heart that I can’t wait to share soon.
Tickets start at ₹399. March 7, 9 pm.
At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar & Kitchen, Kokapet.
