Find out what the Oscars gift bags worth over INR 1.4 crores will contain this year

Oscar season is upon us, and this year’s nominees are in for a treat beyond the coveted golden statue! Lash Fary, the mastermind behind these coveted gift bags for the past 22 years, has curated another impressive selection of goodies for the Academy’s top acting and directing nominees, stated reports.
“Think of it as an 'Everyone Wins' situation,” Fary told a reputed media organisation, emphasising the independent nature of his initiative. “The Academy isn't involved, so I get to choose the lucky 25 recipients – and this year, they're in for a fabulous haul!”
With a price tag exceeding USD170,000 INR 14,073,088), these swag bags boast nearly 60 luxurious items. The crown jewel? A dream vacation to a Swiss Alpine chalet, valued at a staggering USD 50,000! Companies clamour for a spot in these bags, understanding the priceless exposure they gain through association with Hollywood’s A-listers.
“These celebrities have immense star power,” Fary was quoted as saying. “Their association with these products is pure gold!”
From top-tier beauty products to movie-themed chocolates and gourmet popcorn, the bags cater to every whim. Even a Rubik’s Cube finds its way in, a playful nod to keeping those minds sharp!
The coveted six-figure gift bags are reserved solely for the acting and directing nominees, ensuring they feel like winners even before the ceremony. Even host Jimmy Kimmel gets to join the exclusive club this year, snagging his fourth "Everybody Wins" bag!
The 96th Academy Awards ceremony unfolds this Sunday (Monday IST), with anticipation reaching a fever pitch. While the ceremony boasts a few tweaks – an hour earlier start time due to daylight saving time and the return of beloved host Jimmy – the core traditions remain. Past winners will grace the stage as presenters, and a big-budget studio epic seems destined for awards glory.