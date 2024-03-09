Oscars 2024: Where to watch, nominations and much more

One of the most highly anticipated film awards of the year, the Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
As per IST, the award ceremony will start at 4.00 AM on March 11 and if you are scrounging the internet for relevant streaming details, keep reading!
You can stream the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India.
The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST.
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a frequent at the coveted awards ceremony, will host the 96th edition.
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BRADLEY COOPER
Maestro
COLMAN DOMINGO
Rustin
PAUL GIAMATTI
The Holdovers
CILLIAN MURPHY
Oppenheimer
JEFFREY WRIGHT
American Fiction
ANNETTE BENING
Nyad
LILY GLADSTONE
Killers of the Flower Moon
SANDRA HÜLLER
Anatomy of a Fall
CAREY MULLIGAN
Maestro
EMMA STONE
Poor Things
ANATOMY OF A FALL
Justine Triet
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Martin Scorsese
OPPENHEIMER
Christopher Nolan
POOR THINGS
Yorgos Lanthimos
THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Jonathan Glazer