Oscars 2024: Where to watch, nominations and much more

One of the most highly anticipated film awards of the year, the Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

As per IST, the award ceremony will start at 4.00 AM on March 11 and if you are scrounging the internet for relevant streaming details, keep reading!

Where to watch the Oscars 2024?

You can stream the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

What time does Oscars 2024 start?

The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a frequent at the coveted awards ceremony, will host the 96th edition.

Nominations for Oscars 2024:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

BRADLEY COOPER

Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO

Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI

The Holdovers

CILLIAN MURPHY

Oppenheimer

JEFFREY WRIGHT

American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

ANNETTE BENING

Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE

Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER

Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN

Maestro

EMMA STONE

Poor Things

Best Directing:

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Martin Scorsese

OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan Glazer