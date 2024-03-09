Cinema

Oscars 2024: Where to watch, nominations and much more

The 96th annual Academy Awards (Oscars 2024) will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood
Photo Credits: Pexels

One of the most highly anticipated film awards of the year, the Oscars are scheduled to take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

As per IST, the award ceremony will start at 4.00 AM on March 11 and if you are scrounging the internet for relevant streaming details, keep reading!

Where to watch the Oscars 2024?

You can stream the event live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

What time does Oscars 2024 start?

The Oscars 2024 will take place on March 11 and will start at 04:00 am IST.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, a frequent at the coveted awards ceremony, will host the 96th edition. 

Nominations for Oscars 2024:

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

BRADLEY COOPER
Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO
Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI
The Holdovers

CILLIAN MURPHY
Oppenheimer

JEFFREY WRIGHT
American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

ANNETTE BENING
Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE
Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER
Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN
Maestro

EMMA STONE
Poor Things

Best Directing:

ANATOMY OF A FALL
Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
Martin Scorsese

OPPENHEIMER
Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS
Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST
Jonathan Glazer

