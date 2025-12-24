Avengers: Doomsday teaser out; Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers

In a move that has already driven the internet into a frenzy, Steve is shown within the residence holding a baby in his arms, hinting at a connection to the events surrounding the climax of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers decided to stay within the past to start a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The trailer has ended with a title reveal: “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday, 18th December 2026.”

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, appears to be the most ambitious crossover yet. Evans stars in an all-star cast that includes: Robert Downey Jr. in a stunning reversal as the villainous Doctor Doom. Anthony Mackie as the contemporary Captain America, Sam Wilson.

It comes after a busy year for the MCU in 2022, which will see the release of Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025.