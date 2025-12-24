Avengers: Doomsday teaser out; Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers

The shield may pass on, but the man who wore the cloak is certainly not yet finished. Marvel Studios has announced that they have officially dropped the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, ending all the frantic speculations that Chris Evans would reappear as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday.
The short clip opts out of the typical explosive offerings of the Marvel series in favour of a more realistic portrayal of the life of the original Captain America after retirement. The clip opens with Captain America riding a motorcycle towards a remote farmhouse with a melancholic piano version of the Avengers theme playing in the background.
In a move that has already driven the internet into a frenzy, Steve is shown within the residence holding a baby in his arms, hinting at a connection to the events surrounding the climax of Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers decided to stay within the past to start a life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The trailer has ended with a title reveal: “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday, 18th December 2026.”
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, appears to be the most ambitious crossover yet. Evans stars in an all-star cast that includes: Robert Downey Jr. in a stunning reversal as the villainous Doctor Doom. Anthony Mackie as the contemporary Captain America, Sam Wilson.
It comes after a busy year for the MCU in 2022, which will see the release of Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps in 2025.