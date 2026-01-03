Avengers: Doomsday reportedly moves ahead without Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

In Avengers: Doomsday, the storytelling/the plot takes centre stage, which also influenced the exclusion of Peter Parker. The climax of Spiderman: No Way Home showed us that everybody forgot Peter Parker. Reports suggested that adding Spider-Man into Avengers: Doomsday could have disordered this orbit. Reports also mentioned the budget being taken into consideration during the production, and Tom Holland not being available because he was filming The Odyssey.

Also, Sony exclusively holds the rights to the character "Spider-Man". So every appearance will need a lot of coordination, scheduling, and planning, which might also affect the budget of this movie. As a matter of fact, the rumours about a different Spider-Man that might show up in Avengers: Doomsday didn't go away. Fans' guesses mostly referred to Tobey Maguire. However, no one from the officials ever confirmed it. While Avengers: Doomsday chooses to go without Holland, several sources have suggested that his big return to the MCU will be in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled for December 17, 2027.