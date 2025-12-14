Disney reportedly sending different Avengers: Doomsday trailers to theatres; here's why

While speculation regarding this unique marketing style has gained momentum, Marvel has refused to make any comment.

Marvel fans are scratching their heads wondering what the four trailers, if at all, will bring to the table. Some think that each trailer may revolve around different superhero groups such as The Avengers, The New Avengers, The Fantastic Four and The X-Men).

However, fans can even be disappointed since this can all be a trick to bring in more audience to the movies to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash which is a high stakes release. Directed by James Cameron, the new Avatar film will again be marked by its visual effects which have required a lot of money.

Talking about the cost of production, James had said, "It is one metric f**k ton of money, which means we have to make two metric f**k tons of money to make a profit. I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money. The question is, does it make enough money to justify doing it again?"

If this film does as well as the previous ones, the production house has nothing to worry about.

However, filmmaker James Cameron has publicly admitted that he was anxious about the release. "People tend to dismiss sequels unless it’s the third Lord of the Rings film and you want to see what happens to everybody, which in my mind this is — this is the culmination of a story arc, but that may not be how the public sees it", the director said.

As Avatar: Fire and Ash gears up for its release in a week, Avengers: Doomsday will come out a year later, on December 18, 2026.