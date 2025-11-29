Iron Man and Doctor Doom crossover in Avengers: Doomsday?

The actor posted the picture without any caption, sparking a hot debate about a whether a crossover is on the way.

As soon as the picture dropped on Instagram, fans could not contain their curiosity and excitement and flooded the comments section with their takes.

One fan wrote, "Iron Man vs Doctor Doom in Doomsday?!?". "Jarvis, skip to the Doomsday premiere", one fan commented. "Dr. Doom and main mcu timelines are collapsed. 👀Maybe", said another. One other fan wrote, "I just hope the Russo Brothers don't break our hearts twice".

The Academy winning actor burst into the scene after his portrayal of Iron Man. He first appeared as Tony Stark in the 2008 film Iron Man, the movie that marked the beginning of the phenomenal Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr played the character for 10 films, with his journey ending in a tear-jerking farewell in Avengers: Endgame which released in 2019.

While fans mourned the loss of Iron Man and were saddened by Robert's departure from MCU, he hit them with a surprise when he was announced as Doctor Doom aka Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). The 2026 film will mark Robert's return to the MCU but this time as a villain.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars will hit the screens on December 17, 2027.