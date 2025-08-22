Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds reportedly feuding on Avengers: Doomsday set

Avengers: Doomsday set is facing turmoil in the backstage as the two actors, Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds are allegedly in a feud. As per speculation, the main reason might be due to ego clash between the team and the actors, leaving one of them fuming with aggression and starting a heated argument on the set.

Costly reshoots & on-set tensions between Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds disrupt Avengers: Doomsday production

According to several reports, Robert has claimed for reshoots. Even though the actor was paid $50–60 million per movie, Disney had to do reshoots for three weeks. Initial shooting happened with the actor standing off-camera reading the lines for his body double. Later, apparently he claimed that it wasn't really working and so want to reshoot the whole three week's material. As per a publication he said, "This isn’t working. I want to reshoot everything with me in the suit".

Following this, a joke in the set was also made which might also be a point of the clash. An insider added, "A comment was made in jest that was a bit too familiar because these actors didn’t know each other that well and crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor…And that caused a big rift and battle".