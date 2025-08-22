Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds reportedly feuding on Avengers: Doomsday set

Avengers: Doomsday set is facing turmoil in the backstage as the two actors, Robert Downey Jr and Ryan Reynolds are allegedly in a feud. As per speculation, the main reason might be due to ego clash between the team and the actors, leaving one of them fuming with aggression and starting a heated argument on the set.
According to several reports, Robert has claimed for reshoots. Even though the actor was paid $50–60 million per movie, Disney had to do reshoots for three weeks. Initial shooting happened with the actor standing off-camera reading the lines for his body double. Later, apparently he claimed that it wasn't really working and so want to reshoot the whole three week's material. As per a publication he said, "This isn’t working. I want to reshoot everything with me in the suit".
Following this, a joke in the set was also made which might also be a point of the clash. An insider added, "A comment was made in jest that was a bit too familiar because these actors didn’t know each other that well and crossed a line. One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor…And that caused a big rift and battle".
In order to put a stop to the fight, Marvel studios said, "We’ll shoot your scenes separately or without the other actor in it, or we’ll figure it out in some other way."
Fans have gone frenzy over the fight in the social media speculating the alleged conflict between the two big stars, Robert and Ryan. One comment read, "Streets saying ryan reynolds and rdj fought on the doomsday set". While another user added, "Fortunately, I do like rdj! now with fandom wire adding fuel to the fire, I think the studio is working overtime to squash the fight. This could tank the film (sic)".