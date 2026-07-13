Avengers: Doomsday first look revealed; X-Men, Fantastic Four all join hands for the showdown

One of the most eagerly awaited superhero universe franchises is the Marvel. And fans cannot keep calm as the makers keep throwing Easter eggs ahead of the release of the new instalment Avengers: Doomsday in December. This time around the newly dropped marvel avengers doomsday poster has not only gone viral but also kicked off debates and discussions about the narrative of the film and the plight of their favourite superheroes.
The poster was dropped on social media by former employee Andy Park. He writes, “ Avengers: Doomsday – the final full film I had the honour of leading as Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios.” He further states, “This illustration commemorates that journey & reveals the characters & their looks for the first time.”
Reading between the lines of the poster
Those who have been ardent fan of the Marvel Universe would see how the poster brings together different superheroes and culminates into one Universe fighting against the antagonist. Interestingly, one might not be able to spot Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man because he will not be returning to play Tony Stark. Instead, as has already been made in one of the big reveals, he will be seen as Doctor Doom or Victor Von Doom, the ultimate antagonist of the movie. Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the main leads from Fantastic Four, New Avengers, X- Men, Wakandans and many recurring characters making it a one-stop for all your superheroes in action.
What to expect from the Avengers: Doomsday movie
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 18. It is expected to have a follow-up movie Avengers: Secret Wars which is scheduled to release in 2027. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the movie is a crossover that fans would never have imagined before. Multiple universes are set to come together to fight against the evil. Some of the returning characters include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Anthony Mackie as Captain America among others.
What do fans say about the poster?
No sooner did the poster drop that fans have already started speculating about the storyline and the presence of their favourite superheroes. While one user mentions, “Why Captain America there, didn’t he go back in time and die?” another user posts a photograph of Loki stating, “They couldn’t live without him”; yet another user writes, “ …don’t see Hulk… and none of the Spiderman brand new day folks either?”
As conversations spark around the poster, here’s to see how the new movie keeps up the excitement and what other surprises it has to throw at the audience.