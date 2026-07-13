Avengers: Doomsday first look revealed; X-Men, Fantastic Four all join hands for the showdown

Reading between the lines of the poster

Those who have been ardent fan of the Marvel Universe would see how the poster brings together different superheroes and culminates into one Universe fighting against the antagonist. Interestingly, one might not be able to spot Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man because he will not be returning to play Tony Stark. Instead, as has already been made in one of the big reveals, he will be seen as Doctor Doom or Victor Von Doom, the ultimate antagonist of the movie. Avengers: Doomsday will also feature the main leads from Fantastic Four, New Avengers, X- Men, Wakandans and many recurring characters making it a one-stop for all your superheroes in action.

What to expect from the Avengers: Doomsday movie

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 18. It is expected to have a follow-up movie Avengers: Secret Wars which is scheduled to release in 2027. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the movie is a crossover that fans would never have imagined before. Multiple universes are set to come together to fight against the evil. Some of the returning characters include Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Anthony Mackie as Captain America among others.