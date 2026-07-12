AI version of late actor Satish Kaushik features in Dhamaal 4 as Bata Bhai

Popular Indian actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2026 at the age of 66 but that has not stopped him from appearing in Dhamaal 4 which released on July 10, 2026.

The comedy film begins with an animated scene where the late actor features as Bata Bhai, his beloved character from the franchise. The character was revived using CGI and AI to bring the actor alive on screen, making for an emotional moment.

Satish Kaushik surprises fans with AI appearance on Dhamaal 4

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have added a special tribute dedicated to the late actor Satish Kaushik in the beginning of the movie, by reviving his character in the franchise using technology.