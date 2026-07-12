AI version of late actor Satish Kaushik features in Dhamaal 4 as Bata Bhai

Popular Indian actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2026 at the age of 66 but that has not stopped him from appearing in Dhamaal 4 which released on July 10, 2026.
The comedy film begins with an animated scene where the late actor features as Bata Bhai, his beloved character from the franchise. The character was revived using CGI and AI to bring the actor alive on screen, making for an emotional moment.
The makers of Dhamaal 4 have added a special tribute dedicated to the late actor Satish Kaushik in the beginning of the movie, by reviving his character in the franchise using technology.
Satish played the hilarious Bata Bhai, which debuted in the second film, Double Dhamaal which released in 2011. The character featured in an animated sequence once again, bringing both the character and the actor to life for some time. The sequence also features a note thanking the actor's wife, Shashi Kaushik.
Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar has a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi who have all returned and reprised their roles. Newcomers to the franchise include Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Ravi Kishan and Vijay Patkar.
The first movie of the adventure comedy franchise, Dhamaal, released back in 2007 which was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. The latest instalment of the franchise also confirmed a fifth movie in its post-credit scenes, making fans very excited.