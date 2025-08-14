Anupam Kher to launch Satish Kaushik scholarship to honour memory of late friend

Anupam Kher and the late actor Satish Kaushik’s friendship went beyond films and fame. They were not only frequent co-stars in Bollywood hits but also shared a personal bond that lasted decades.
The Tanvi The Great actor, who recently received the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Maharashtra Government, announced that he will use the award’s cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to create the Satish Kaushik Scholarship at his acting school, Actor Prepares. The scholarship will help a deserving student from an underprivileged background pursue a three-month diploma course in acting.
In a video shared on his Instagram account, Anupam said, “I have decided that the 10 lakh rupees I am receiving will be used to establish a scholarship in the name of Satish Kaushik. It will be called the Satish Kaushik Scholarship for a Deserving Candidate, and it will be awarded to a student currently enrolled in a 3-month diploma course at our acting school. The candidate must come from a poor family, be unable to afford the course, but they must be talented. I will give this scholarship to them. That's all I wanted to share with you.”
The video also shows Anupam standing beside a smiling statue of Kaushik that he plans to install at his school. Speaking about his decision, the actor said, “What scholarship could be better than this, based on such a talented actor, director, producer, and my best friend?”
Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik collaborated in several films, including Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Gangs of Ghosts and Kaagaz 2. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship remain one of Bollywood’s most cherished bonds, now immortalised through this scholarship.