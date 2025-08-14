Anupam Kher to launch Satish Kaushik scholarship to honour memory of late friend

Anupam Kher and the late actor Satish Kaushik’s friendship went beyond films and fame. They were not only frequent co-stars in Bollywood hits but also shared a personal bond that lasted decades.

Now, two years after Kaushik’s passing, Anupam has found a heartfelt way to keep his friend’s memory alive

The Tanvi The Great actor, who recently received the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Maharashtra Government, announced that he will use the award’s cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to create the Satish Kaushik Scholarship at his acting school, Actor Prepares. The scholarship will help a deserving student from an underprivileged background pursue a three-month diploma course in acting.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Anupam said, “I have decided that the 10 lakh rupees I am receiving will be used to establish a scholarship in the name of Satish Kaushik. It will be called the Satish Kaushik Scholarship for a Deserving Candidate, and it will be awarded to a student currently enrolled in a 3-month diploma course at our acting school. The candidate must come from a poor family, be unable to afford the course, but they must be talented. I will give this scholarship to them. That's all I wanted to share with you.”