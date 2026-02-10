Why did Marvel Studios opt out of their traditional promotion at Super Bowl?

Marvel Studios has suddenly stepped away from one of their long lasting marketing traditions this year. Despite having two major releases lined up — Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 — the studio skipped promoting its films during the Super Bowl on February 8.

Every year with the big leagues taking the center stage, the Super Bowl has been one of the biggest platforms for trailer previews and promotions for big brands. Since 2008, marking a tradition, Marvel Studios has used the Super Bowl for the debut of new trailers for their upcoming films.

Only in 2009, they couldn’t as there was no film to promote. But from Iron Man 2 in 2010 to Thunderbolts in 2025, each year the audience got the glimpse of the action filled Marvel auras on the huge Super Bowl screens. But this year, despite having two films that audiences around the world have been eagerly anticipating, Marvel chose not to take the spotlight on Super Bowl night.