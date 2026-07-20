'I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina': Christopher Nolan on making of The Odyssey; hints at a 3 year break

The Odyssey has finally hit theatres, and the film appears to have lived up to the years of sky-high expectations surrounding its release. But as the cast and crew bask in its success, filmmaker Christopher Nolan is reportedly preparing to step away from the spotlight. According to reports, the acclaimed director plans to take a three-year hiatus, citing the mental and physical exhaustion that came with the making of the film.
Nolan has been the filmmaker who has redefined cinematic narrative over and over again. This time with his newest venture The Odyssey he created history by shooting the entire film through an IMAX camera. But alongside the success and being stupendously fabulous all the time, comes a surge of stress, fatigue and unwanted pressures. After years of pursuing his vision for the ultimate IMAX experience, Nolan has reportedly pushed himself to the brink of exhaustion.
During an interview talking about his journey with the film Nolan said, “I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think. I mean, it’s The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn’t seem difficult.”
The director's last venture before The Odyssey was Oppenheimer, which not only received widespread acclaim but also earned Nolan his first Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Looking at the three-year gaps between Tenet (2020), Oppenheimer (2023), and now The Odyssey, it seems Nolan has developed a habit of pairing great films with three-year breaks. So, if the pattern continues, and as the filmmaker himself reportedly said, "Yes, at least three years", fans can likely expect his next film in 2029.
Talking about how stories drive him in an interview, he said, “If you're really interested in movies and the history of movies, the one thing you see absolutely is that you have to take risks to succeed. The biggest risk of all is to play it safe. That's what, consistently in mainstream movies, doesn't work. The audience is looking for something new”.
The Odyssey premiered in the theatres on July 17, and has grossed over $264.1 million globally in its opening weekend. The film carries a reported production budget of $250 million and with an estimated $125 million in marketing costs, the film's total pre-theatrical expenditure is around $375 million. So, as of now there’s a long way to go for the film to actually be profitable but this is just the beginning and word on the market is that it might just make billions.