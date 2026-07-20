'I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina': Christopher Nolan on making of The Odyssey; hints at a 3 year break

The Odyssey has finally hit theatres, and the film appears to have lived up to the years of sky-high expectations surrounding its release. But as the cast and crew bask in its success, filmmaker Christopher Nolan is reportedly preparing to step away from the spotlight. According to reports, the acclaimed director plans to take a three-year hiatus, citing the mental and physical exhaustion that came with the making of the film.

Christopher Nolan will take a 3-year break from film following The Odyssey

Nolan has been the filmmaker who has redefined cinematic narrative over and over again. This time with his newest venture The Odyssey he created history by shooting the entire film through an IMAX camera. But alongside the success and being stupendously fabulous all the time, comes a surge of stress, fatigue and unwanted pressures. After years of pursuing his vision for the ultimate IMAX experience, Nolan has reportedly pushed himself to the brink of exhaustion.

During an interview talking about his journey with the film Nolan said, “I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody’s stamina, I think. I mean, it’s The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We’re not doing the job right making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn’t seem difficult.”