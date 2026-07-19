Christopher Nolan's phone-free routine is still going strong; here's how he reaches his cast

According to Damon, the process starts not with Nolan himself, but with his wife and longtime producing partner, Emma Thomas. She's the one who sends the heads-up text, letting an actor know a call is coming their way. Damon recalled getting a simple message from Thomas asking if he was free to talk — with the reasoning being, in his words, that Nolan simply doesn't carry a phone.

From there, the call itself arrives without warning, from a number nobody recognises. That's because Nolan isn't dialing from a personal line at all — he's essentially borrowing a phone at Universal Studios. Even Nolan, Damon noted, has no idea which number will show up on the other end before he picks up.

For actors who've worked with Nolan before, an unfamiliar call from a Universal exchange has apparently become something of a tell. Everyone in his orbit seems to know exactly who's on the other end before they even answer.

This isn't a case of a filmmaker who simply hasn't gotten around to buying a smartphone. Nolan has spoken about the choice directly. In a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confirmed he avoids texting and email altogether, and even writes his scripts on a computer with no internet connection. He's framed it less as technophobia and more as a matter of focus.