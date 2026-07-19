The Odyssey and Ramayana: The curious similarities between two of the world's greatest epics

The Odyssey and the Ramayana are two of the oldest epics known to the world. While the Ramayana is believed to be written around 7th to 1st Century BC by the sage Valmiki, the Odyssey has been authored by Homer in around 8th or 7th Century BC. Both these epics talk about journeys of the heroes, loss of their beloved wife, the struggles that they go through and also about the restoration of justice. According to French academician Hippolyte Fauché, who was studying Indian literature in the 19th Century, Homer was probably influenced by the tale of Ramayana. However, this idea is debated by modern scholars.

The Odyssey and Ramayana: Why these two ancient epics feel so similar

A hero's long road back home

The similarities between The Odyssey and Ramayana begin with the extensive duration that the hero has spent away from his family. The 10-year war and the following 10 years of travelling back home to see his wife Penelope and his son Telemachus make for a 20-year journey filled with many hardships and threats along the way.