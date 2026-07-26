'Blew my mind': Christopher Nolan on Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan recently paid a visit to the legendary Criterion Closet which is a storehouse of over 1,000 of the greatest films ever made in the world, located at the Criterion Collection in New York.

During his visit, the director picked several iconic movies and among his collection was a familiar name: Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy. Christopher said that he had watched the first film of the trilogy, Pather Panchali (1955) and had loved it. Now he looks forward to watch the other two films.

Christopher Nolan picks up Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy during his visit to the Criterion Closet

Christopher Nolan has made history with his latest movie, The Odyssey, the first film to be shot entire only IMAX camera. As the movie continues to make roars, the director dropped by at the Criterion Closet to pick some movies.