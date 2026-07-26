'Blew my mind': Christopher Nolan on Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan recently paid a visit to the legendary Criterion Closet which is a storehouse of over 1,000 of the greatest films ever made in the world, located at the Criterion Collection in New York.
During his visit, the director picked several iconic movies and among his collection was a familiar name: Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy. Christopher said that he had watched the first film of the trilogy, Pather Panchali (1955) and had loved it. Now he looks forward to watch the other two films.
Christopher Nolan has made history with his latest movie, The Odyssey, the first film to be shot entire only IMAX camera. As the movie continues to make roars, the director dropped by at the Criterion Closet to pick some movies.
Among his many picks was Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy. Talking about the legendary Bengali filmmaker, Christopher was all praises, calling him one of the greatest Indian filmmakers.
With the trilogy in his hand, the 55-year-old director said, "The Apu Trilogy by Satyajit Ray, one of the great Indian filmmakers. The trilogy starts with Pather Panchali, which is an absolutely incredible film. It just blew my mind".
Christopher shared that he has not watched the other two movies in the trilogy, Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959) and is looking forward to watching them. "I haven't yet seen parts two and three of the trilogy, so I'm pretty excited to get this and complete the story", the director said.
The internet was happy to see the Indian icon being hailed by a global great. "My Goat appreciating another Goat", one comment on social media read. "Satyajit Ray choice was perfect ... Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne ,Sonar kella , Hirak Rajar Deshe are some of my personal favourites ...Then there a couple of documentaries...", suggested another fan.
The Apu Trilogy directed by Satyajit Ray that follows Apu, tracing his life from his childhood years to his adulthood as he navigates loss, love and family amidst poverty and changing landscapes. A cultural landmark in Bengali as well as Indian cinema, the trilogy received three National Film Awards and was internationally acclaimed and appreciated.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.