Satyajit Ray at 105: Exploring the filmmaker’s musical genius

The world celebrates Satyajit Ray the filmmaker. The doyen of cinema who took Bengali cinema to the global stage and made the world turn back and take Indian Cinema seriously. However, a film needs more than what we see on screen to bring the story alive. The soundscape is equally, if not more, important to convey the meaning and emotion a director wants to capture.

While music in films from around the world is largely studied, it is especially important to understand music in Ray's films. The director used music as the beating heart in his works. Music gave his films life. Today, when you scroll through social media, you'll find his music playing in the background of reels that have nothing to do with cinema. Although it speaks of a dangerous trend that makes us chase what is popular and nostalgic without delving deep into the subject matter, as we celebrate Satyajit Ray's 105th Birth Anniversary, we must not let his work lose relevance and get diluted to represent waning glory of the yesteryears.

Satyajit Ray used music in his films to simplify meaning

Music has always been an integral part in the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's filmography. Music was not mere beautification, but a medium to express meaning.