Light and Shadow: Witness Nemai Ghosh’s magic behind the lens, capturing what went into making a Satyajit Ray film

What attracts people from the moment you enter the exhibition are the OG BTS visuals. Nemai Ghosh captured these snippets from his lens when neither OG nor BTS were a thing. Where in one frame you can see Sharmila Tagore sitting in a beauty parlour getting groomed on her off day in sets, another frame captures Manik Da (Satyajit Ray) and Soumita Chatterjee where the latter is dressed as Lord Ram. One momentary glimpse of Amjad Khan from the twirls of the hookah pipes to an enigmatic dim light capture of Victor Banerjee and Swatilekha Sengupta, are photographs not to be missed.

Interestingly the photographs take you back to a time when several well-known actors today were in their young and prime, a visual seen only in movies. From Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Shabana Azmi, to Saeed Jaffrey, Aparna Sen and Smita Patil, you can see them all. In fact, in one photograph Smita Patil herself turns photographer pointing the camera at Ray in jest. A young ‘Babu’ aka Sandip Ray is also seen sharing space with his father during direction.