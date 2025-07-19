Tom Vattakuzhy’s exhibition The Shadows of Absence, currently showcased in Kolkata, explores love and light

A

When you look at the painting the first impression you may get is that it is very mundane. There is nothing extraordinary in that but when you take a longer look at the painting you would understand that it is not so usual. There is something more to it…it has more depth and dimensions, making the paintings viewed in many ways. If you take a longer look, you can see associations with the works of various artists. I throw inspiration from say the early renaissance to the modern and I look at what my inner self responds to and I take inspiration from them before drawing.

For me, the light I paint is not a physical light that I create in my paintings. There is something special to that.