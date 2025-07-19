This evocative Chennai art event is a culmination of all things art

What if a library didn’t house books, but artists? What if every corner you turned opened not to a paragraph on a page, but to a human being translating their life into pigment, paper, and perspective? The Living Library of Artists, an evocative art show happening this weekend in Chennai, follows this premise.

Here’s what to expect from this one-day art fest

Curated by Sunshine House, the exhibition transforms the venue into an artistic canvas. Think of it as a creative ecosystem: art sprouting across two floors. Inside, each artist is a “chapter,” each stall an unfolding narrative, rich with handmade stickers, paintings, crafts, and interaction. Outside, things get delightfully unscripted with Charpoi Chatter—a line-up of free-flowing conversations, performances and pop-up moments that celebrate what it means to create, exist and be seen.

Among the “living pages” is Chennai-based artist Sandhya Radhakrishnan, whose journey into art began during the quietude of lockdown. “I started with watercolours around 2021, but became consistent only last year,” she shares. “Now I explore gouache, charcoal, oil—anything that excites me. Gouache gives me a sense of calm. It’s my reset button after a long day.”