Diwali throwback: Satyajit Ray as a Shyama Sangeet composer; know which film and why

Did you know Satyajit Ray wrote a Shyama Sangeet? Even if that appears quite incredible, it's true. The filmmaker wrote the song for his film Devi, in which he questioned religious dogmatism in his polite, understated but deeply empathetic tone. It was Ray's sixth feature film.

Few remember the Shyama Sangeet Satyajit Ray secretly wrote

"The song was composed by Ray himself. There are two songs in the film. One shows a beggar at the steps of a temple singing a Ramprasadi song," says Ray researcher Debasis Mukhopadhyay. But the director was stumped when he was searching for another song to be used on an occasion when the beggar was supposed to vent his expressions at the goddess.