Kali Puja in Kolkata: The strange side of prasad offered to the goddess, from noodles to egg

According to lore, an egg trader once offered an egg to the goddess, despite protests from temple priests. He simply said, “If the Mother truly hears everyone’s prayers, she’ll hear mine too.” Legend claims his business flourished soon after, and whispers spread that the goddess had accepted his offering. The ritual never made it into the rulebook, and today the temple serves only vegetarian bhog — but the story remains, stubborn and sacred in equal measure.

Both temples, in their own way, remind Kolkata that faith here is flexible, messy, and deeply human. The gods don’t mind if the offering smells like soy sauce or once came in a shell. After all, devotion has always been a matter of heart.