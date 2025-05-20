Cannes 2025: Wes Anderson revives a Satyajit Ray masterpiece 'Aranyer Din Ratri'

Wes Anderson’s reverence for Satyajit Ray has long been evident, from The Darjeeling Limited to the musical cues drawn from Ray’s film scores.

Now, that admiration has taken tangible form: a six-year restoration of Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), culminating in its screening at Cannes Classics 2025.

Wes Anderson, speaking before the screening, said: “Anything signed by Satyajit Ray must be cherished and preserved."

“The nearly-forgotten Days and Nights in the Forest is a special gem... The great Soumitra Chatterjee: lost but searching. The great Sharmila Tagore: mysterious, cerebral, mesmerizing. From the master, another masterpiece.”

The movie, featuring Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Rabi Ghosh, Pahari Sanyal, and Simi Garewal, became the only Indian film to be screened at the Cannes Classics section at the ongoing 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.