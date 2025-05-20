Cannes 2025: All eyes on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s red carpet PDA at ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ premiere

Making a surprise entrance, Rihanna wowed in a flowing sky-blue gown that elegantly framed her baby bump. The singer and entrepreneur, who recently confirmed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, cradled her bump as she posed for photographers outside the Palais des Festivals.

The couple’s chemistry was on full display. Rihanna took Rocky’s arm as they walked the red carpet, flashing her signature megawatt smile. In a tender moment that sent fans into a frenzy, Rocky leaned in to plant a soft kiss on her cheek—causing Rihanna to blush, a rare candid moment amidst the flashbulbs. This marks the latest public appearance for the duo, who already share two children—RZA, 3, and Riot, 20 months. Their growing family continues to capture the public imagination, with Rihanna effortlessly blending her roles as fashion icon, mother, and mogul.