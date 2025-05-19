Exclusive: Paresh Maity breaks down Shalini Passi's Cannes look created by Manish Malhotra

Shalini Passi's Cannes look screamed canvas couture. The reality TV star who is also an art connoissuer chose a custom mermaid gown designed by Manish Malhotra for her red carpet moment. The gorgeous gown has been inspired by artist Paresh Maity's art series, 'Longitude 77' which showcases a journey through India’s rich landscapes, from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.
Paresh Maity spoke to Indulge about the idea behind Shalini Passi's gown. "I had a painting in my mind around the idea of how India's latitude runs from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. The longest line of latitude runs more than 4500 km. In that painting, I have depicted the diverse beauty and culture of our country," shares Paresh Maity.
The blue gown features a tapered corset and a dynamic mermaid skirt. Shalini paired the gown with some Malhotra Jewelry and a striking Judith Leiber clutch. The artwork by Paresh Maity which inspired the gown basically takes the viewer on a journey through India’s rich landscapes and represents a unique dialogue between different creative forms, celebrating the rich cultural heritage.
In the artwork Presh Maity has depicted the beautiful snowcapped Himalayas, the unique Dal Lake with the Shikaras, followed by Punjab's phulkari works and Haryana's traditional drums along with Madhya Pradesh's majestic tigers.
After that comes Karnataka's architecture that includes the wonders of Hampi and the Mysore Palace and it goes further down to Tamil Nadu's iconic sculpture of the Mahabalipuram elephant. There are also coconut trees that stand for Kerala and Tamil Nadu with the painting ultimately merging into the Indian Ocean with a boat and a blue sea
"I wanted to capture the deepest emotions of god's creations, architecture, art, craftsmanship, aesthetics and the diverse beauty and culture of our country. With that inspiration in mind, Shalini customised her outfit asking Manish Malhotra to make it" says Paresh Maity.