Exclusive: Paresh Maity breaks down Shalini Passi's Cannes look created by Manish Malhotra

Shalini Passi's Cannes look screamed canvas couture. The reality TV star who is also an art connoissuer chose a custom mermaid gown designed by Manish Malhotra for her red carpet moment. The gorgeous gown has been inspired by artist Paresh Maity's art series, 'Longitude 77' which showcases a journey through India’s rich landscapes, from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

Paresh Maity talks about the inspiration behind Shalini Passi's iconic Cannes gown

Paresh Maity spoke to Indulge about the idea behind Shalini Passi's gown. "I had a painting in my mind around the idea of how India's latitude runs from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari. The longest line of latitude runs more than 4500 km. In that painting, I have depicted the diverse beauty and culture of our country," shares Paresh Maity.