Satyajit Ray at 105: Films by the auteur that continue to be relevant

Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980)

A timeless political satire by Satyajit Ray, this film is the second in the Goopy-Bagha series. With a unique script mostly written in rhyme to represent an authoritarian regime under Hirak Raja (Utpal Dutt), the film speaks of resistance at the face of a fascist power and the collective strength of people.

A local teacher in the kingdom, Udayan Pandit (Soumitra Chatterjee) is the representative face of rebellion and proof that even a single spark of fire can burn down entire structures of oppression. His dialogues are written in normal speech to place him and his ideology in contrast to his adversaries.

Hirak Rajar Deshe will never lose its relevance given the socio-political structure of the world. It appeals to different generations and age-groups in a variety of ways.