Satyajit Ray’s 104th birth anniversary: Let’s view three women characters through his lens

There is something very real about the women in Satyajit Ray’s cinema. Satyajit emphasised the boldness and honesty in their imperfections—he did not scream feminism, he observed and he portrayed them as they are, highlighting their actions, their silences, and their struggles without making them symbols of inspiration. Yet, there has always been something inspiring and relatable about how they were portrayed to be fully human, flawed, and free, existing in the spaces between tradition and change in Ray’s world.

How Satyajit Ray’s female characters still resonate in modern society