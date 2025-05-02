Satyajit Ray’s 104th birth anniversary: Let’s view three women characters through his lens

There is something very real about the women in Satyajit Ray’s cinema. Satyajit emphasised the boldness and honesty in their imperfections—he did not scream feminism, he observed and he portrayed them as they are, highlighting their actions, their silences, and their struggles without making them symbols of inspiration. Yet, there has always been something inspiring and relatable about how they were portrayed to be fully human, flawed, and free, existing in the spaces between tradition and change in Ray’s world.
How Satyajit Ray’s female characters still resonate in modern society
Satyajit Ray captured a truth that still holds today—a world full of Charulatas, where women still need to fight for equal rights and opportunities in creative fields. Despite how deserving they are, gender bias in society tends to deprive them of the recognition, space, and freedom they rightfully deserve. Charulata’s desire to write and express herself never made her doubt her passion or intellect. Even though her voice went largely unheard, it highlighted that personal fulfilment and intellectual freedom should not be a privilege but a right for every woman.
Sarbajaya did not just stand as a strong pillar of motherhood she stood as the backbone of the family. Through her story, Satyajit highlighted how woman have their personal desires but still carry the weight of the family’s responsibilities and struggles without being acknowledged. Even in today’s world, motherhood comes with unrealistic expectations of constant sacrifice and selflessness. He observed such expectations and emphasised how mothers are human too— with their own frustrations, fears, and unspoken desires. He didn’t romanticise their strength; instead, he let their vulnerability speak, reminding us that care doesn’t come without cost.
Indir Thakrun may appear to be just an old, frail woman, but through her, the writer-director subtly exposed how society turns ignorant to the elderly. Even in contemporary society, elderly people are often isolated and neglected. Satyajit, however, reminded us through Apu’s emotional connection with Indir Thakrun, that age is just a number in a world that still has the capacity to love. Apu chose to listen to Indir’s silent need for love and care in a society which only prioritises youth and productivity.
(By Addrita Sinha)