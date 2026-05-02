Is Satyajit Ray still relevant to Gen Z in 2026?

He made Devi which is about blind faith, patriarchy, and the slow suffocation of a young woman turned into a goddess by her own family back in 1960. If you strip away the period setting, and it's very close to modern conversations about agency, religious orthodoxy, and the politics of belief. Ray’s restraint, his refusal to spoon-feed outrage, feels oddly contemporary in a world addicted to hot takes.

Or consider Agantuk—Ray’s late-career mic drop. A mysterious uncle returns home, questioning civilisation, identity, and what it means to be “modern.” The film’s skepticism toward blind modernity—its gentle dismantling of bourgeois certainty—maps neatly onto Gen Z’s distrust of institutions. Ray was already side-eyeing “progress” before it became cool to do so.

But if his films are an acquired taste, his books are the gateway drug. Reading Feluda is a different kind of initiation. The prose is clean and the intelligence, never condescending. There’s also something very refreshing about its analog world because clues aren’t solved by Google, deductions require actual observation, and danger unfolds without digital breadcrumbs.