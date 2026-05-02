Is Satyajit Ray still relevant to Gen Z in 2026?

There’s a certain polite lie we tell ourselves every year around Satyajit Ray’s birthday: that he is “timeless.” It sounds respectful and devotional. It’s also only half true. Timelessness suggests automatic relevance. But relevance, especially with Gen Z, is not inherited, but negotiated, rediscovered or memed.
So, does Gen Z actually engage with Ray? Yes, but not in the syllabus-bound way the previous generations did. Maybe they stumbled upon a still from Apu Trilogy on Instagram, or went down the Reddit thread rabbit hole arguing whether Devi is feminist or complicit.
He made Devi which is about blind faith, patriarchy, and the slow suffocation of a young woman turned into a goddess by her own family back in 1960. If you strip away the period setting, and it's very close to modern conversations about agency, religious orthodoxy, and the politics of belief. Ray’s restraint, his refusal to spoon-feed outrage, feels oddly contemporary in a world addicted to hot takes.
Or consider Agantuk—Ray’s late-career mic drop. A mysterious uncle returns home, questioning civilisation, identity, and what it means to be “modern.” The film’s skepticism toward blind modernity—its gentle dismantling of bourgeois certainty—maps neatly onto Gen Z’s distrust of institutions. Ray was already side-eyeing “progress” before it became cool to do so.
But if his films are an acquired taste, his books are the gateway drug. Reading Feluda is a different kind of initiation. The prose is clean and the intelligence, never condescending. There’s also something very refreshing about its analog world because clues aren’t solved by Google, deductions require actual observation, and danger unfolds without digital breadcrumbs.
Still, let’s not romanticise this relationship. Satyajit Ray competes with the algorithm now. He’s up against streaming platforms, 10-second edits, and a vast buffet of content. Watching Pather Panchali requires patience, which is arguably his most radical demand in 2026. Not everyone is willing to meet him there.
As a filmmaker, Ray remains a masterclass in human observation. As a writer, he proves that intelligence doesn’t need ornamentation. As a cultural figure, he’s a slow-burning influence. He was never meant to be preserved in glass. He is still part of our discussions today because every time one generation thinks they have outgrown him, it finds he was already writing its anxiety, its loneliness, and its unfinished questions.
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