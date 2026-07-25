Christopher Nolan did not have a good first impression of this David Lynch movie

Christopher Nolan is not a fan of David Lynch’s Lost Highway. During a recent conversation, he said it was quite difficult to sit through the 1997 film. However, the director confessed that he found himself thinking about the film afterwards.
The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan did not enjoy David Lynch’s Lost Highway when he first saw it. "When I first saw it, I cannot say that I enjoyed the film", he said during his visit to the Criterion Closet. The Oscar winning director added, "I found it quite laborious to sit through. I thought it was quite heavy going, quite hard.
However, the first impression was definitely not the last for Christopher. "I found myself thinking about it weeks afterwards and remembering it like I was remembering one of my own dreams, which just speaks to the way that Lynch figured out how to take dream logic and the experience of dreaming and make a sort of cinematic proxy for that for the audience", he said.
David Lynch's Lost Highway released in 1997 horror-noir film. The surrealist film stars Bill Pullman as the lead, a jazz musician named Fred who is framed for the murder of his wife (played by Patricia Arquette) and is given a death sentence. However, bizarre twists follow in the film, which is David's speciality.
What is interesting is that, Lost Highway had influenced Christopher Nolan's iconic psychological thriller, Memento, which released in 2001. The director had watched David's movie when he was still writing the screenplay, which was based on Jonathan Nolan's short story Memento Mori.
"I realized that Lynch had created the shape of a film that would project a shadow in my memory, assuming the shape of a dream. It’s like a hypercube — the shadow of a four-dimensional object in our three-dimensional world… That’s the ultimate aspiration of what you want to try and do with the form of a movie", Christopher had said last year.
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