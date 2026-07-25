Christopher Nolan did not have a good first impression of this David Lynch movie

Christopher Nolan is not a fan of David Lynch’s Lost Highway. During a recent conversation, he said it was quite difficult to sit through the 1997 film. However, the director confessed that he found himself thinking about the film afterwards.

Christopher Nolan has an interesting take on David Lynch’s Lost Highway

The Odyssey director Christopher Nolan did not enjoy David Lynch’s Lost Highway when he first saw it. "When I first saw it, I cannot say that I enjoyed the film", he said during his visit to the Criterion Closet. The Oscar winning director added, "I found it quite laborious to sit through. I thought it was quite heavy going, quite hard.