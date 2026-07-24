Remember the ship from The Odyssey? Its owner claims Universal Pictures owes $6000 in damage

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has exceeded audience expectations in its opening week, grossing over $300 million worldwide. And now, the film’s creators might just have some debts to pay that they allegedly have “forgotten”. As per reports, a 60-foot Viking ship replica was used for filming the massive historic water vessel but when it was returned to the rightful owner, it came as damaged and Universal Studios owes the owner around $6,000 in repair costs.

Swedish Viking Center claims Universal Pictures still owes $6,000 for The Odyssey ship repairs

The Värmlands Viking Center, a nonprofit in Sweden, which owns several Viking longship replicas, had loaned the warship Glad av Gillberga for the production of Nolan’s current masterpiece, The Odyssey. However when the ship returned, it came with battlescars. The hull of the ship was cracked and there were several other damages as stated by Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association. In hopes of a speedy payment, Peter also said that he reduced the invoice from $9000 to $6000 but has failed to receive any amount.

Stating the same in an interview, Peter said, “We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour. Of course, Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten. The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed.”