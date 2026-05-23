Loktak Lotus tea travels from Manipur to Sweden as PM Modi showcases India’s cultural heritage

What sets the product apart is the background story attached to it. This tea product was designed by women who hail from Thanga village in Manipur. These women use lotus leaves that are local to their surroundings and also employ organic techniques for production purposes. The outcome has been quite encouraging as these women have succeeded in making a livelihood for themselves.

What makes this tea even more interesting is the link to the community. By involving women of the area in the production process, there is an incentive for the sustainable use of natural resources. This is a prime example of how traditional knowledge and local raw materials can become sought-after products.

Through his gift of Loktak Lotus tea to the Prime Minister of Sweden, PM Modi gained global recognition for the efforts of communities within Northeast India. This action also demonstrated that India is gradually adopting its culture and craftsmanship in foreign diplomacy.