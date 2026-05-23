Loktak Lotus tea travels from Manipur to Sweden as PM Modi showcases India’s cultural heritage

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines for his five-country tour, which included diplomacy, high-level interactions, as well as some amazing gifts for global leaders. One such gift was the Loktak Lotus tea, which Prime Minister gifted during his trip to Sweden. The Prime Minister gifted the premium tea from Manipur to his Swedish counterpart Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
The Loktak Lotus tea originated around Loktak lake in Manipur is not a standard blend/mixture. It has been made using the lotus leaves found within the lake's wetlands, where there are many different types of habitats and unspoiled natural environments. In comparison to other teas, one of the most significant characteristics of the Loktak Lotus tea is its barnyard-like flavuor; along with a soft fragrance and a soft aftertaste.
What sets the product apart is the background story attached to it. This tea product was designed by women who hail from Thanga village in Manipur. These women use lotus leaves that are local to their surroundings and also employ organic techniques for production purposes. The outcome has been quite encouraging as these women have succeeded in making a livelihood for themselves.
What makes this tea even more interesting is the link to the community. By involving women of the area in the production process, there is an incentive for the sustainable use of natural resources. This is a prime example of how traditional knowledge and local raw materials can become sought-after products.
Through his gift of Loktak Lotus tea to the Prime Minister of Sweden, PM Modi gained global recognition for the efforts of communities within Northeast India. This action also demonstrated that India is gradually adopting its culture and craftsmanship in foreign diplomacy.