PM Modi's gift to Giorgia Meloni featured two of India's finest silks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy was more important due to the cultural implications. Some of the beautifully selected items in Narendra Modi’s gift to Giorgia Meloni includes the Shirui Lily silk stole from Manipur and Muga silk stole from Assam.

Narendra Modi's gift to Giorgia Meloni highlights Northeast India’s weaving heritage

The Shirui Lily silk stole is the most widely debated gift here. The Shirui lily flower looks like a bell and is known as the flower that creates this silk stole; it only grows at the top of Shirui Kashong Peak in the Ukhrul District of Manipur.