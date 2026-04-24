Giorgia Meloni’s jhumka moment sparks a global comeback: All you need to know about India’s favourite earrings

This famous earring style has its roots in ancient temple statues from the Chola empire, which date back to the 300s BCE. Fleur Van Gelder, a second-generation jeweler, claims that customary temple jewelry was used as a tribute to the gods.

Jhumka earrings became popular all over the country after they originated in South India, particularly among royal families. However, each family modified the bell shape to create their own distinctive look. Throughout the day, queens were supposed to wear elaborate jewellery, the jhumka was lighter, because it was hollow from the inside. Therefore, it was easy to wear even if it promised a dressy effect.