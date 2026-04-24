Giorgia Meloni’s jhumka moment sparks a global comeback: All you need to know about India’s favourite earrings

With an unexpected dash of Desi flair, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has won over Indian social media users' hearts and attention. Meloni posted a selfie on Instagram a few days ago, and her exquisite selection of accessories—a pair of elaborately crafted Indian jhumkas. She wears a fitted gray jacket with a beige sweater, but her jhumkas, which are embellished with ghungroo and latkan, are the main attraction.
Meloni's desi jhumka moment makes us think how indian accessories and elements like jhumkas are making a comeback globally! While we ponder on that thought, let's dive deep back into our roots and understand the history and relevance of jhumkas and how you can style them in contemporary times!
This famous earring style has its roots in ancient temple statues from the Chola empire, which date back to the 300s BCE. Fleur Van Gelder, a second-generation jeweler, claims that customary temple jewelry was used as a tribute to the gods.
Jhumka earrings became popular all over the country after they originated in South India, particularly among royal families. However, each family modified the bell shape to create their own distinctive look. Throughout the day, queens were supposed to wear elaborate jewellery, the jhumka was lighter, because it was hollow from the inside. Therefore, it was easy to wear even if it promised a dressy effect.
If you have ever wondered if different states of India had their own jhumka styles, you are absolutely correct! We have set down a jhumka map for all our jhumka lovers to know where their favourite jhumka originate from!
Tamil Nadu's temple jhumkas are inspired by temple architecture and their deities. These jhumkas are crafted with mostly floral, peacock and Lakshmi motifs.
Temple jewelleries have intricate motifs that can be highlighted in softer minimalist outfits.
Think of a printed skirt with a simple cami top or a flowy midi dress with bejewelled sandals!
West Bengal's jhumkas are often known for being extremely lightweight and it's intricate silver filigree work, which is also known as Tarakashi.
Best styled with a pair of straight jeans, a short corset kurti, and a pair of juttis.
To add a contemporary touch, these jhumkas would also pair up really well with midi dresses and skirts.
These jhumkas were crafted under royal Rajpur influence with kundan stones. They have vibrant meenakari detailing; these jhumkas are crafted to create a statement.
Kunadan Jhumkas are best paired with minimalist outfits. For a stylish contemporary look, style it with a power suit and add a bejewelled belt to add to the aesthetics!
The Kutchi and Rabari communities create these beautiful oxidized silver jhumkas with ghungroo embellishments and nomadic patterns.
These jhumkas can be a perfect accessory to a boho look. Add a head scarf, a faux leather belt with silver detailing, a couple of silver bangles and an embroidered pair of vintage jeans with a mesh top! its giving Y2K boho aesthetic.